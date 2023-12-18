Mice Model Market Is Anticipated To Reach Above USD 1.92 Billion By 2030, At 6.34 % CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mice Model Market

The mice model market is expected to grow at 6.34 % CAGR . It is expected to reach above USD 1.92 Billion by 2030 from USD 1.18 Billion in 2023.

- Exactitudeconsultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Mice Model Market.

Global Mice Model Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Mice Model Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Mice Model Market Top Key Players:

The mice model market key players include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Janvier Labs, genOway, Hera Biolabs, TransViragen Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Inotiv, Allentown LLC, Harbour Biomed, PolyGene, gempharmatech,

Industry Developments:

July 2022, GemPharmatech entered into a strategic license agreement with Charles River Laboratories, Inc. for exclusive distribution of its next-generation NOD CRISPR Prkdc Il2r gamma (NCG)-mouse lines in North America. Charles River is planning to establish foundation colonies with models to be commercially available at the beginning of 2023.

April 2022, the medical research council (MRC), United Kingdom officially launched the National Mouse Genetics Network with an investment of Euro 20 million. The MRC National Mouse Genetics Network is formed to focus on mouse genetics for disease modeling that is predicted to capitalize on the United Kingdom's international excellence in the biomedical sciences. The Network is comprised of 7 research clusters, with members distributed across the country.

Regional Share Analysis:

The Mice Model market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America has emerged as the largest market for mice models. The region's dominance can be attributed to several factors. North America boasts a well-established research infrastructure, including leading academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms that extensively utilize mice models in their research and development activities. Additionally, North America has a robust regulatory framework, favorable funding environment, and a high prevalence of research in various fields, including biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences. The presence of key market players and continuous advancements in genetic engineering and genomic technologies further contribute to North America's leading position in the mice model market.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth and is recognized as the fastest-growing regional market for mice models. The region's growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing investments in research and development, the presence of a large and diverse population, a rising prevalence of diseases, and a growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The Asia-Pacific market offers significant opportunities for mice model manufacturers and suppliers due to the expanding research and healthcare sectors in the region.

Key Market Segments: Mice Model Market

Mice Model Market by Mice Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Inbred Mice

Genetically Engineered Mice

Outbred Mice

Hybrid Mice

Surgically Modified Mice

Spontaneous Mutant Mice

Mice Model Market by Service, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Breeding

Cryopreservation

Model-in Licensing

Genetic Testing

Quarantine

Mice Model Market by Technology, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

CRISPR/CAS9

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Mice Model Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Oncology Studies

Cardiovascular Studies

Genetic Studies

Endocrine Metabolic Studies

Neurological Studies

Immunology & Inflammation Studies

Strategic points covered in the Mice Model Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Mice Model Market (2023-2030) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Mice Model Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Mice Model Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Mice Model Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global Mice Model Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Mice Model Market.

