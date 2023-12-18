Burn Care Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 4.79 Billion By 2030, At 8.7 % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Burn care market is expected to grow at 8.7 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 4.79 billion by 2030 from USD 2.62 billion in 2023

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Burn Care Market.

Global Burn Care Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Burn Care Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The burn care market is a critical component of the healthcare industry, focusing on the prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of burn injuries. Burn injuries can result from various causes, including thermal, chemical, electrical, and radiation exposure. The burn care market encompasses a range of products and therapies designed to address the unique challenges associated with burn injuries and support the healing process.

Burn Care Market Top Key Players:

The Burn Care Market Key Players Include Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care, Convatec Healthcare B S.A.R.L., Coloplast A/S, Acelity L.P. Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., Medtronic, 3M, Hollister, Inc., Deroyal Industries, Inc, Johnson & Johnson.

Industry Developments:

In December 2022, MediWound Ltd announced that NexoBird has received Indian marketing authorization. When NexoBird is administered topically to patients with full-thickness and deep partial burns, nonviable burn tissue is naturally removed.

In June 2022, Medline launched the Opti foam Gentle EX Foam Dressing in an effort to reduce injuries. The product is made up of five separate layers that cooperate to control moisture, reduce friction, and withstand shear stress.

Regional Share Analysis:

The burn care market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN, and the Rest of APAC

Europe: includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, the and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest market in the Burn Care market. North America has a relatively high incidence of burn injuries compared to other regions, which has led to a greater demand for burn care products and services. North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure that includes hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities with specialized burn care units. This infrastructure is equipped with advanced technologies and highly skilled healthcare professionals, which can provide prompt and effective care for burn patients. North America is home to many leading manufacturers of advanced burn care products and technologies. This has led to greater availability and adoption of these products and technologies in the region. North America has one of the highest healthcare spending rates in the world. This has led to greater investment in research and development of new and innovative burn care products and services, as well as higher adoption of advanced products and technologies. North America has favorable reimbursement policies for burn care products and services, which can make them more accessible to patients and healthcare providers. The geriatric population in North America is growing, and older adults are more susceptible to burn injuries and complications. This has led to a greater demand for burn care products and services. There is a growing awareness of the importance of burn care and prevention in North America. This has led to greater education and training for healthcare professionals, as well as increased public awareness and prevention efforts.

Overall, the high incidence of burn injuries advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of advanced products and technologies, higher healthcare spending, favorable reimbursement policies, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness and education have contributed to North America's dominance in the burn care market.

Key Market Segments: Burn Care Market

Burn Care Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Advanced Burn Care Products

Biologics

Traditional Burn Care Products

Other Burn Care Products

Burn Care Market by Depth of Burn, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Minor Burn

Partial-Thickness Burns

Full-Thickness Burns

Burn Care Market by Cause, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Thermal Burns

Electrical Burns

Radiation Burns

Chemical Burns

Friction Burns

Burn Care Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Hospitals

Physician Clinics

Home Care

Other End Users

Strategic points covered in the Burn Care Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Burn Care Market (2023-2030).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Burn Care Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Burn Care Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Burn Care Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global Burn Care Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Burn Care Market.

