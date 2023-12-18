Gene Panel Market Is Anticipated To Reach Above USD 13.2 Billion By 2030| 20.02 % CAGR |Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gene Panel

The gene panel market is expected to grow at 20.02 % CAGR . It is expected to reach above USD 13.2 billion by 2030 from USD 3.02 billion in 2023.

- Exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Gene Panel Market .

Global Gene Panel Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Gene Panel Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Get Sample PDF of Gene Panel Market (TOC):

#request-a-sample

Gene Panel Market Top Key Players:

The gene panel market key players includes Agilent Technologies, Illumina Inc., Qiagen Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Foundation Medicine Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Myriad Genetic Laboratories Inc., Cepheid, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Industry Developments:

26 April 2023: Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Theragen Bio in South Korea to boost precision oncology through advancing bioinformatic (BI) solutions.

14 December 2022: Fluid Management Systems (FMS), a leader in automated sample preparation systems, announced a co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies to create and market workflows for the testing and analysis of persistent organic pollutants (POPs).

Regional Share Analysis:

The gene panel market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

With a market share of over 45.0% in 2021, North America was in the lead and is expected to continue to experience profitable growth during the projected period. In the United States, gene panels are intended to enhance recommended genetic screening with the help of machine learning by detecting various genetic abnormalities, preferably utilising liquid biopsy or blood samples. The National Cancer Institute (NCI), pharmaceutical tycoons, and academic research institutions around the country have all worked together to support substantial research in a number of research institutes, which has contributed to the market expansion.

The European market is being driven by an improvement in genetic level understanding of a disease and an increasing demand for presumptive screening. The increased demand for gene panels for numerous applications has sparked industrial growth.

Buy Now Full Report :

Key Market Segments: Gene Panel Market

Gene Panel Market by Product & service, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Test Kits

Testing Services

Gene Panel Market by Technique, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Amplicon Based Approach

Hybridization Based Approach

Gene Panel Market by Design, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Pre-Designed Gene Panel

Customized Gene Panel

Gene Panel Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Cancer Risk Assessment

Diagnosis Of Congenital Diseases

Pharmacogenetics

Others

Gene Panel Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Browse Full Premium Report:

Strategic points covered in the Gene Panel Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Gene Panel Market (2023-2030) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Gene Panel Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Gene Panel Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Gene Panel Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global Gene Panel Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Gene Panel Market.

Frequently Asked Questions Section

How big is the global Gene Panel Market?

What is the demand of the global Gene Panel Market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Gene Panel Market?

What is the production and production value of the global Gene Panel Market?

Who are the key producers in the global Gene Panel Market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Gene Panel Market Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Gene Panel Market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Gene Panel Market Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Gene Panel Market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

Continue...

How you may use our products:

Correctly Positioning New Products

Market Entry Strategies

Business Expansion Strategies

Consumer Insights

Understanding Competition Scenario

Product & Brand Management

Channel & Customer Management

Identifying Appropriate Advertising Appeals

Related Reports:

Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market by (Single-Tooth Implants, Dental Bridges), Type (3-unit, 4-unit, Maryland, Cantilever, Partial), Materials (PFM, All Ceramics and Metal Alloys), and Region, Global Trends and Forecast From 2023 To 2030

Dental Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Handheld Instruments, Laser, Dental Handpiece, Ultrasonic Instruments, Consumables), Therapeutic Area (Restorative Dentistry, Orthodontics), End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others) and by Region Global Trends and Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Nanorobotics Market by Product Type (Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided, Bacteria-Based), Application (Nanomedicine, Biomedical, Mechanical, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Others) and by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2030

Lab Automation Market by Product (Product Type, Software & Solutions), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomic Solutions), End User (Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, Hospital and diagnostic laboratories, Research and academic institutes, Forensic laboratories, Environmental and testing laboratories, Food, and beverage industry), and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2030

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at ... and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.



Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn