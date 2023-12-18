Table X Partners With Pomona Valley Pride In Ribbon Cutting And Grand Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Table X

POMONA VALLEY PRIDE

Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg

Pomona Valley Pride Opens New Community Center on Saturday - January 6, 2024

- Frank Guzman | CEO & Executive Director - Pomona Valley PrideCENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Table X is proud to introduce Pomona Valley Pride as one of our esteemed 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations in 2024," states Johnathan Michel, President & CEO, Table X, Inc. | Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc.Pomona Valley Pride (PVP) , formerly Pomona Pride Center, has strived to provide a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond since its founding in 2019. Pomona Valley Pride (PVP) is dedicated to their mission statement of empowering, enhancing, advancing, and sustaining the well-being of people's lives through vital social, emotional, educational, arts, scholarship, and advocacy programs. Currently, Pomona Valley Pride (PVP) services the Greater Pomona Valley region in Southern California, and in association with Table X in 2024, will broaden its reach and penetration locally, nationally, and internationally."Table X continues its support of well-deserving, non-profit organizations, locally, nationally, and internationally, which demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their communities near, far, and wide with actionable programs and solutions, and we find Pomona Valley Pride does just that," added Johnathan Michel, President & CEO, Table X Inc. | Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc.The new Pomona Valley Pride (PVP) community center is located at 235 West Mission Boulevard, Pomona, CA 91766. The 'Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony' will commence at 2:00PM and conclude at 5:00PM. Among the political dignitaries scheduled to attend are U.S. Congresswoman - Norma Torres, U.S. State Senator - Susan Rubio, L.A. County Supervisor - Hilda Solis, and Pomona Mayor - Tim Sandoval."We are delighted to extend a heartfelt invitation to you for the 'Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony' of the new Pomona Valley Pride facility. This momentous occasion marks the culmination of dedicated efforts and a commitment to fostering a more inclusive and supportive community," states Frank Guzman, CEO & Executive Director, Pomona Valley Pride (PVP).Appetizers and refreshments will be served during the 'Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony' special event, which will include a host of other activities and entertainment including, but not limited to; tours of the new POMONA VALLEY PRIDE (PVP) community center, face painting, a live performance by Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, music by DJ Edge, and an American Red Cross Blood Drive.Pomona Valley Pride (PVP) participated in a working group with the U.S. White House on Blood Donations Draft Guidance to help change the blood donation process, and POMONA VALLEY PRIDE (PVP) will be the first LGBTQIA+ organization to host a joint effort blood drive with the American Red Cross. Pomona Valley Pride (PVP) is making history with this effort and blood drive.For more information, including event details, guest registration, donations, sponsorships, and/or strategic business partnerships in association with the Pomona Valley Pride 'Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony,' please visit Pomona Valley Pride at Table X .###

Antoinette DuBois

Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter