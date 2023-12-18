AUS third in the UAE in sustainability, announces QS World University Rankings

(MENAFN- American University Of Sharjah ) Sharjah, UAE. December 18, 2023 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) has ranked third in the UAE and among the world’s top 600 universities in sustainability, according to QS World University Rankings: Sustainability (2024). This marks AUS’ debut appearance in this ranking, emphasizing AUS' unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and its leadership in fostering sustainability education in the region.

The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2024 features 1,397 institutions across 95 countries and territories. Universities were evaluated based on social impact, environmental impact and governance.

“Sustainability is not just a goal but a responsibility. We understand the intrinsic connection between our academic mission and the well-being of our planet. We continuously work on fostering a culture that values environmental stewardship, social equity and economic resilience. This is a dynamic journey, a continuous effort to inspire and equip the next generation with the knowledge and tools needed to shape a future where both humanity and the Earth thrive in harmony,” said Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

He added: “We will continue our ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into various aspects of our operations, including curriculum, campus infrastructure and community engagement. This commitment is not only a local priority to contribute to the UAE's goal of net zero emissions by 2050, but it also aligns with global initiatives, including our participation in COP28, which clearly demonstrated our aspiration to contribute to global discussions and solutions regarding climate change and sustainability.”

As a member of the Universities Climate Network (UCN) and the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA), AUS’ involvement in COP28 signified a proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges on a broader scale, showcasing its commitment to being a positive force for change in both local and global contexts. Focusing on the importance of youth participation and the pivotal role of education in accelerating progress to achieve global climate ambitions, AUS faculty and students participated and organized panel discussions and research exhibits in COP28’s Green Zone and Blue Zones. AUS also co-hosted the Conference of Youth (COY18), the largest youth conference on multilateral UN climate processes, and participated in the Student Energy Summit (SES) in Abu Dhabi in the lead up to COP28.



Recognized as one of the top five institutions worldwide for community engagement in sustainability by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education 2022 Sustainable Campus Index, AUS has developed a comprehensive Climate Action Plan that aligns the university’s sustainability efforts with the UAE’s 2050 Net Zero strategic plan.





