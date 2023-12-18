Pak Concerned About 'Generous' Supply Of Conventional Weapons To India

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 18 (IANS) Pakistan has expressed serious concerns over what it termed as“generous” supply of conventional weapons to“one state” in South Asia in an obvious reference to India, insisting that it was promoting regional instability and endangering the elusive balance in the region.

Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN, Ambassador Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon told the Security Council that“the policy of double standards towards South Asia, based on a narrow strategic, political and commercial considerations, must be eschewed”.

Ambassador Jadoon was speaking at a debate on 'addressing the threat posed by diversion, illicit trafficking and misuse of small arms and light weapons and their ammunition to peace and security' attended by at least 60 countries at the Security Council.

“Regretfully, the goal of limiting and gradual reducing conventional weapons has been realized. Instead, we find ourselves amidst a persistent increase in global military expenditures.

“Many destabiliSing developments are evident in South Asia where one State's military spending vastly outnumbers that of all others," he added.

Without naming India, Ambassador Jadoon expressed Pakistan serious concerns over the supply of conventional weaponry to one state in South Asia.

“The generous supply of conventional weaponry to this state, together with its strategic capabilities, is fueling instability, jeopardiSing the delicate regional balance, hindering resolution of longstanding disputes, reinforcing its sense of impunity and hegemonic designs and impeding the realization of durable peace and sustainable development in the region.

“This conventional imbalance can also lead to outbreak of conflict between nuclear-armed states due to the inherent danger of escalation," Ambassador Jadoon added.

The envoy further highlighted that Pakistan did not intend to get engaged in the regional arms race and that it was committed to the establishment of a strategic restraint regime in South Asia, which includes element of conventional force balance.

Referring to the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India, Ambassador Jadoon said that peace and stability in the region can only be achieved through the resolution of disputed in accordance with the Security Council resolutions and maintenance of balance between conventional and strategic military forces.

Pakistan also referred to the possession of modern and sophisticated weaponry with terror outfits like the Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), which has been involved in various major terror attacks in the country, calling on the international community to investigate into how these weapons were acquired.

“While we successfully neutralized all of those involved, the possession of sophisticated weaponry by these terrorists, none of which they have capability to manufacture, indicates the bigger problem today.

“It is the responsibility of all States, this Council and the UN to take measures to prevent illicit trade, transfer and diversion of these arms,” he added.



