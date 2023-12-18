LEGA SERIE A STARS AT THE WORLD FOOTBALL SUMMIT ASIA IN SAUDI ARABIA

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 18 December 2023: At the recent World Football Summit Asia, the spotlight was on Italy’s premier professional football league, Lega Serie A, with the panel discussion “Transforming Serie A: Globalization, media innovation, and the new era of Made in Italy”. The session was led by Clarence Seedorf, the renowned former midfielder and Lega Serie A ambassador; Michele Ciccarese, Commercial and Marketing Director at Lega Serie A; and Alfonso De Stefano, Managing Director MENA of Lega Serie A.



The World Football Summit Asia, hosted in Jeddah on December 12-13, represented a significant convergence of football minds, attracting over 1,000 industry leaders from 70 countries. It featured an impressive lineup of prominent figures and speakers, including Adwa Al-Arifi, Assistant Minister for Sports Affairs in Saudi Arabia; Nobel Peace Prize laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus; and Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John, Secretary General of the Asian Football Confederation.



Commenting on Lega Serie A participation, Michele Ciccarese, Commercial and Marketing Director at Lega Serie A, said: “The World Football Summit Asia in Jeddah provided us with a valuable platform to connect with leading figures and decision makers in the sports industry. Over the last year, Lega Serie A has been actively expanding internationally, launching various initiatives with the league’s clubs and establishing regional offices in New York and Abu Dhabi. Our presence in Saudi Arabia for this event highlights the region's increasing importance in the football industry and signifies a key step in the global growth of our brand.”



“During the Summit, we showcased 'Made in Italy', our latest campaign that features prominent international footballers from our 20 clubs, as well as the Italian cities and provinces where these clubs are based. The overwhelming interest shown during the event underscores the strength of our brand and the global appeal of our clubs, and it's crucial that we continue building relationships with our worldwide fanbase, with a focus on Gen Z audiences,” Ciccarese added.



Alfonso De Stefano, Managing Director MENA of Lega Serie A, said: “Participating in the World Football Summit Asia was a valuable experience, enabling us to highlight Lega Serie A's global expansion efforts and its role in shaping the future of football. Our participation reaffirms our commitment to establishing a strong presence in the MENA region and fostering connections with a diverse range of football enthusiasts, including Gen Z audiences. We look forward to forging new partnerships with organisations who share our values and driving continued growth in this dynamic region.”



Another highlight for Italian football at the World Football Summit Asia was the participation of Omar Al Hakim, Head of Business Development & Brand Partnerships MENA at Lega Serie A, in the panel discussion “Making it happen: A strategic insight into the arrival of megastars in KSA”. He joined alongside Carlo Nohra, Chief Operating Officer of Saudi Pro League; Mohammed Awlia, General Manager of Strategic Planning at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports; Romeo Jozak, Technical Director for the Future Falcons Programme; and Andy Jackson, Vice President of Global Football Partnerships at Footballco Media.



