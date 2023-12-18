Blind Esports clinches the title of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 with 15,000 fans present at Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- Edelman) Ahmedabad, 17th December 2023: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2023 came to an epic conclusion today at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad where With roughly 15,000 spectators present, Team Blind Esports emerged victorious, receiving a whopping total of INR 40 lakhs from a total prize pool of INR 1 crore after three days of intense competition.



BMPS, one of KRAFTON’s premier Esports events, began in November with 96 professional teams battling intensely for a spot in the grand finale. After intense online qualifiers, 16 teams made it to the LAN finale, competing in 6 matches across three days. Team Blind Esports displayed remarkable skill, strategy, and teamwork, and secured the top spot with a total of 244 points. The runners-up were Team Gladiator Esports, who scored 211 points and won INR 20 lakhs. The third place went to Team Insane, who bagged 174 points and INR 10 lakhs.

The winning teams are:

Prize Winning Team/Player Prize amount

Champion BLIND ESPORTS INR 40,00,000

Runner Up GLADIATOR ESPORTS INR 20,00,000

2nd Runner Up TEAM INSANE INR 10,00,000

4th Place TEAM ENTITY INR 5,00,000

MVP of BMPS SPOWER (BLIND ESPORTS) INR 3,00,000

Best IGL AADI (TEAM INSANE) INR 2,00,000

Teams securing fifth to sixteenth positions also received prizes amounting from INR 3,00,000 to INR 1,00,000.





The event witnessed a massive turnout of over roughly 15,000 fans, who cheered on their favourite teams and players. Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, and Karan Pathak, Head of Esports at KRAFTON India were joined on stage by Mibu Kim, Head of Strategy & Finance at KRAFTON India and Shyam Deshpande, Associate Art Director at KRAFTON Inc. to hand over the trophy and the cheque to the winners.

Congratulating the winners and all the participating teams, Karan Pathak, Head of Esports at KRAFTON India, said “BMPS signifies our commitment to the growth of Esports in India. We are thrilled to see the passion and enthusiasm from both the players and our audience in Ahmedabad. The city has shown up in incredible numbers to support the seasoned teams and we look forward to being able to bring the thrill of Esports to larger audiences across India. KRAFTON India is proud to provide a platform for these incredible talents and to contribute to the Esports community's continued success.”

The BMPS finale was a landmark moment for the Indian Esports industry, as it showcased the immense potential and talent of the country’s gamers. KRAFTON India, the organizer of the event, thanked all the participants, fans, sponsors, and partners for their support and contribution to the success of BMPS. KRAFTON India also reaffirmed its commitment to developing and promoting the Esports ecosystem in India, and promised to bring more exciting and engaging events in the future.





