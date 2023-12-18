Media Alert: CES 2024: Deloitte Helps Clients Advance The Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

During CES®

2024,

Deloitte will focus

on how it can help engineer meaningful advantages for clients and society by leveraging its blend of world-class business acumen and command of leading-edge technologies. Deloitte supports clients

at every stage of their transformational journey, from developing Generative AI strategies to implementing solutions at scale across the enterprise.

At CES, Deloitte will address critical questions that can help clients build their future, such as: What kind of future do they envision? One that's more connected? More sustainable? More equitable? More promising? WHO:

Deloitte leaders will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event to provide insights on the innovative strategies leading organizations are using to move forward with purpose and preparedness with the help of technology.

Deloitte sessions

will dive into the latest tech trends and are intended to help attendees discover how technology could impact how they live, work and play. To set up a meeting, visit the Deloitte CES 2024 page

here . WHEN:

Monday, Jan. 8

to

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 WHERE:

CES®

will convene a global tech industry audience both virtually and in person in Las Vegas in January 2024. Official show locations can be found

here . KEY TOUCHPOINTS:

Interested in learning more about Deloitte at CES 2024? A full schedule of Deloitte's CES 2024 presence can be found

here . LinkedIn live daily briefings

Join us every day on LinkedIn as we provide live updates from the conference floor of CES 2024. Our hosts, Shawn DuBravac , a renowned global futurist and bestselling author, as well as former chief economist of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA); and

Duncan Stewart , director of TMT Research at Deloitte Canada, will share the latest emerging trends and revelations from the conference. Details and topics of each LinkedIn Live briefing will be updated here closer to the event . Deloitte panels and speaking sessions

The Forces Reshaping Health, presented by Deloitte

In the future of health, empowered consumers demand insights, convenience, access, and personalized experiences.

Monday,

Jan. 8, 1 to 1:40pm. | Location:

LVCC, West Hall W232 The Future of Content Development in Media & Entertainment, presented by Deloitte

With the rise of Generative AI, shifting consumer preferences for content, and heightened convergence, an evolution may be

underway in M&E.

Monday, Jan. 8, 4 to 4:40 pm. |

Location: ARIA, Mariposa 4 Trust By Design: Embed Privacy and Cybersecurity Into Development Don't let a bug or poorly designed safeguard ruin your product launch. Build trust into the product development process from the

start.

Tuesday, Jan. 9,

9 to 9:40 a.m. | Location:

LVCC, West Hall, Room W219 Trust and Synthetic Information - Paradox or Possibility?

Explore the enterprise challenges and opportunities posed by synthetic information and prepare for a world in which trust is at a

premium.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 10 to 10:40 a.m. | Location:

LVCC, West Hall, Room W219 Harnessing AI Innovation While Governing Risk

Deloitte will highlight the approach organizations can take to achieve an optimal governance structure, while still getting the

most out of AI technologies.

Tuesday, Jan 9, 11 to 11:40 a.m. |

Location: LVCC, West Hall, Room W219 Accelerating Developer Experience: Unleash Your Full Potential

Learn from industry leaders how improving developer experience can drive product innovation and operational excellence.

Tuesday, Jan 9, 1 to 1:40 p.m. |

Location: LVCC, West Hall, Room W219 Navigating The Electrification Movement: A Cross-Sector Perspective

The energy transition is driving unprecedented moves towards electrification. Industry leaders discuss balancing new dynamics in

a changing landscape.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2 to 2:40 p.m. | Location: LVCC, West Hall, Room W219 The New Age of Auto - From Steel & Exhaust to Software & Sustainability

Software is now the core of a vehicle's value prop. Leaders must embrace the shift and stake their claim in the reshaped auto

ecosystem.

Jan 9, Tuesday, 3

to 3:40 p.m. |

Location: LVCC, West Hall, Room W219 Digital Identity Is Driving the Autonomous Revolution

Academics and business leaders reveal how authentication, authorization and cyber security are evolving.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 4 to 4:40 p.m. |

Location: LVCC, West Hall, Room W219 Connective Tissues for Smart Cities



Smart city connectivity depends on 5G, edge computing and AI. Hear from the innovators making us more connected.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1 to 1:40 p.m. |

Location: Venetian Level 4, Lando 4302 The Tipping Point of AI

How can our entertainment and media industry harness AI for new opportunities and revolutionary expansion?

Jan. 10, Wednesday, 3:10 to 3:50 p.m. | Location: Joshua ballroom at the ARIA Shopping in a 3D World

Immersive shopping experiences are still orbiting throughout the industry. Find out how lifestyle products, luxury goods and high-

end brands are reaching young consumers where they already are.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 3 to 3:40 p.m. |

Location: Venetian Level 4, Marcello 4404 Not All Air and Water is Equal

An overview on technology innovation improving Earth's most valuable resources.

Jan 11, Thursday, 10 to 10:40 a.m. |

Location: Venetian Level 4, Lando 4304 FML: So, You've Been Hacked

Keep calm and listen up for top tech solutions, best practices and solutions for everyday hacks.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 11 to 11:40 a.m.|

Location: LVCC N258

