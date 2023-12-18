United States Field Crop Seeds Market Forecasts To 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Field Crop Seeds: United States Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report forecasts for 2022 and 2026 US field crop seed planted in metric tons. Total demand is segmented by crop in terms of soybean; wheat; corn; rice; cotton; and other crops such as barley, canola, flaxseed, millet, oats, peanuts, rye, sorghum, and sunflower.
To illustrate historical trends, total seeds planted and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.
Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.
Company Coverage: Bayer, DowDuPont and Syngenta
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Environment
Historical Trends Key Economic Indicators Biotechnology Product Development Environmental & Regulatory Factors
2. Crop Segmentation & Forecasts
Soybean Wheat Corn Rice Cotton Other Crops
3. Industry Structure
Industry Characteristics Market Leaders
4. About This Report
Scope Sources Industry Codes Methodology Resources
5. List of Tables & Figures
Key Trends in US Field Crop Seeds Demand, 2021 - 2026 US Field Crop Seeds Planted Trends, 2011 - 2021 Key Indicators for US Field Crop Seeds Planted, 2011 - 2026 US Field Crop Seeds Planted by Crop, 2011 - 2026 (mil m tons) US Field Crop Seeds Planted by Crop, 2011 - 2026 (000 m tons) US Field Crop Seeds Planted by Crop, 2011 - 2026 (%) Leading Suppliers to the US Field Crop Seeds Market by Crop NAICS & SIC Codes Related to Field Crop Seeds
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN18122023004107003653ID1107616216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.