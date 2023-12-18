Lithotripsy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Rising Demand For Extracoroporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) Devices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithotripsy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Extracorporeal Shock Wave, Intracorporeal), By Application (Kidney Stones, Pancreatic Stones), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global lithotripsy devices market size is expected to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2030 market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2023 to 2030. Continuous research and development efforts by medical device manufacturers have led to the introduction of new lithotripsy devices that are more efficient, cost-effective, and user-friendly, attracting healthcare providers and patients. This will positively influence the demand for lithotripsy devices over the forecast period.



The global aging population is more susceptible to kidney stones, as it is more prevalent among older individuals. As the elderly population increases, the demand for lithotripsy devices is expected to rise to address their healthcare needs. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and insurance coverage for lithotripsy procedures have encouraged more patients to opt for treatment, supporting market growth. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income in emerging markets are creating new growth opportunities in the market for lithotripsy devices. As access to healthcare improves in these regions, the demand for advanced medical treatments, including lithotripsy, is likely to grow.

Changes in dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles have contributed to an increase in lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity and diabetes, which are known to increase the risk of kidney stone formation. As the prevalence of these risk factors grows, the demand for lithotripsy devices may also rise. As countries continue to invest in their healthcare infrastructure and allocate more resources to healthcare services, there is likely to be an increased adoption of advanced medical technologies, including lithotripsy devices.

Lithotripsy Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy devices segment accounted for the higher market share in 2022 owing to the technological advancements in ESWL devices that have led to improved efficiency, precision, and safety of the procedure

Based on application, kidney stones dominated the market with a revenue share of 44.7% in 2022, as lithotripsy devices are one of the primary treatment modalities for kidney stones, making them an essential solution to address the increasing number of cases

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment led the market with a revenue share of 45.7% in 2022, as hospitals typically handle a large volume of patients, which leads to significant demand for lithotripsy devices North America led the global market for lithotripsy devices with a share of 31.2% in 2022, as healthcare systems in North America typically offer reimbursement support for medical procedures, including lithotripsy Key Market Dynamics Market driver analysis

Increasing prevalence of urolithiasis across the globe

Rising demand for extracoroporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) devices Technological advancements Market restraint analysis

Availability of alternative treatment options Limitations associated with lithotripsy devices Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Lithotripsy Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Lithotripsy Devices Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Lithotripsy Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices

4.1.2. Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

4.2. Type Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Lithotripsy Devices Market by Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices

4.5.2. Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

Chapter 5. Lithotripsy Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Kidney Stones

5.1.2. Ureteral Stones

5.1.3. Pancreatic Stones

5.1.4. Bile Duct Stones

5.2. Application Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Lithotripsy Devices Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Kidney Stones

5.5.2. Ureteral Stones

5.5.3. Pancreatic Stones

5.5.4. Bile Duct Stones

Chapter 6. Lithotripsy Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.2. End-use Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Lithotripsy Devices Market by End-use Outlook

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Chapter 7. Lithotripsy Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



STORZ Medical

Shenzhen Oceanus Medical Device

Medispec

BTL

MTS Medical

Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus

Dornier MedTech

Zimmer MedizinSystems

Olympus

Richard Wolf Boston Scientific

