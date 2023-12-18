               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


12/18/2023 5:06:10 AM

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 11 December 2023 to 15 December 2023:

Number
of shares 		Avg. purchase
price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
11 December 2023 85,000 151.52 12,879,200
12 December 2023 85,000 151.92 12,913,200
13 December 2023 84,421 152.40 12,865,760
14 December 2023 85,579 152.25 13,029,403
15 December 2023 85,000 151.93 12,914,050
Accumulated for the period 425,000 - 64,601,613
Accumulated under the programme 4,131,000 - 590,291,193

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 16,657,810 treasury shares corresponding to 2.677% of the total share capital.

Attachment

  • Weekly report on share buyback programme 11 December - 15 December 2023

