Basalt Fiber Market Worth USD 462.71 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +10.30% - Exactitude Consultancy

Basalt Fiber Market

Basalt Fiber Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

The Basalt Fiber Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Basalt Fiber Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Basalt Fiber Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Basalt Fiber Market in the coming years.

The Basalt Fiber Market is projected to grow from USD 232.96 million in 2024 to USD 462.71 million by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.30% from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Technobasalt-Invest, INCOTELOGY GmbH, Sudaglass Fiber, Permali Gloucester Ltd., GMV, Jilin Huayang Group Co., Ltd., ARMBAS, Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd., JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co., Ltd and other Prominent players.

Recent News:

30 April, 2021 : Kamenny Vek Introduced new products: direct roving 22-2400 and assembled roving 18-4800. The very popular product for many applications in composites industry is the roving 2400 tex, which is a standard product for most of fiberglass manufacturers. Despite the diameter of filaments of 22 microns, our basalt fiber 22-2400 is soft and has high mechanical properties. Basalt assembled roving 18 micron 4800 tex and basalt assembled roving 18 micron 3000 tex. These rovings have reduced catenary and high mechanical properties.

June 3, 2021 : Diamorph Group Holdings Limited (“Diamorph”) announced that it has signed a conditional agreement to acquire Permali Gloucester Limited (“Permali”), a Gloucester-based manufacturer of composites, predominately for the Defence sector. Diamorph is anticipating completion of the Permali acquisition within the coming months

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Basalt Fiber Market. The major and emerging players of the Basalt Fiber Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Basalt Fiber Market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Basalt Fiber Market

Basalt Fiber Market By Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million),(Kilotons)

Roving

Chopped Strands

Fabric

Mesh And Grids

Basalt Fiber Market By Usage Type, 2020-2030, (USD Million) ,(Kilotons)

Composites

Non-Composites

Basalt Fiber Market By Form, 2020-2030, (USD Million) ,(Kilotons)

Continuous Basalt Fiber

Discrete Basalt Fiber

Basalt Fiber Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Million),(Kilotons)

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Marine

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the Basalt Fiber Market report are North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

The basalt fiber market in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth attributed to diverse factors. Robust growth in the construction and infrastructure sector, coupled with increased investments in renewable energy ventures, serves as pivotal drivers for the market. Furthermore, the demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive and transportation industries further propels market expansion. The market faces restraints such as high production costs and limited awareness concerning basalt fiber. Nonetheless, ample opportunities for market growth exist through the emergence of economies, advancements in technology, and government initiatives that promote sustainable infrastructure development. Additionally, the region's emphasis on eco-friendly materials and its substantial manufacturing capabilities create a conducive environment for the Asia Pacific basalt fiber market.

Increased demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in industries such as automotive and aerospace has been a significant driver of basalt fiber market in Europe. Basalt fiber's ability to replace traditional materials like steel, aluminum, and fiberglass in various applications has contributed to its popularity.

