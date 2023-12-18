Gas Chromatography Market Worth USD 3.13 Billion In 2023, Growing At A CAGR Of +5.65% - Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gas Chromatography Market

Gas Chromatography Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

The Gas Chromatography Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Gas Chromatography Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The Gas Chromatography Market is projected to grow from USD 4.61 Billion by 2030 to USD 3.13 Billion in 2023; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt., LECO Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher., Edinburgh Instruments, General Electric Company, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens, Illumina, Inc. and other Prominent players.

Recent News:

03 February 2019: Agilent Technologies launched two new gas chromatography systems 8890 and 8860 GC.

03 January, 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the completion of acquisition of The Binding Site Group, a global leader in specialty diagnostics.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Gas Chromatography Market. The major and emerging players of the Gas Chromatography Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Gas Chromatography Market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Gas Chromatography Market

Gas Chromatography Market By Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Accessories & Consumables

Instruments

Reagents

Gas Chromatography Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Environmental Biotechnology

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the Gas Chromatography Market report are North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

North America dominated the gas chromatography market in 2021, accounting for the largest revenue share. This is attributed to the strong presence of key market players and high adoption of gas chromatography in industries like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and environmental analysis. The growth of the gas chromatography market in North America is further fueled by its increasing use in drug development and research activities.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the gas chromatography market as of 2022. The region is experiencing significant growth due to the rising adoption of gas chromatography in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and environmental analysis. The expanding application areas of gas chromatography, growing demand for analytical instruments, and increasing investments in research and development activities are driving the market growth in the region. The presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in Asia-Pacific is also boosting the growth of the gas chromatography market. Additionally, the increasing demand for high-quality food products and environmental monitoring is expected to further drive the market growth in the region in the coming years.

