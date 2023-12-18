Modular Substation Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 8.7% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modular Substation Market

The modular substation market is expected to grow at 8.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 33.86 billion by 2030 .

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Modular Substation Market.

Global Modular Substation Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Modular Substation Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Modular Substation Market Top Key Players:

The Modular Substation market key Simens AG, ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Powell Industries Inc, Aktif Group, Crompton Greaves Limited, AZZ Inc, Elgin Power Solutions, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Toshiba Corporation, WEG SA.

Industry Developments:

17-04-2023: GE Gas Power (NYSE: GE) announced on a past date the completion of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE)'s temporary reserve power plant located at GE's Manufacturing Center in Birr, approximately 30 km west of Zurich.

11-04-2023: – GE Power Conversion was chosen by Keppel Shipyard for the design, supply, and delivery of two electrical modules for Petrobras' Floating Production Storage Offloading vessels (FPSO), coded P-80 and P-83, which were used for offshore energy production.

Regional Share Analysis:

The Modular Substation market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America accounts for 37% of the market for Modular Substation worldwide. The modular substation market in North America is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the need for power infrastructure development. The United States and Canada are the major markets in the region, with a growing focus on grid modernization and transmission and distribution infrastructure upgrades. The high voltage modular substation segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for power transmission and distribution infrastructure development in the region. The industrial and renewable energy segments are also expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

Due to the rising demand for the expansion of power infrastructure and renewable energy sources in nations like China and India, the modular substation market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a substantial rate. Due to the need to upgrade ageing power infrastructure, the medium voltage sector is predicted to dominate the market. The commercial and industrial sectors are also anticipated to support market expansion in the area.

Key Market Segments: Modular Substation Market

Modular Substation Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Fixed Modular Substation

Skid Modular Substation

Containerized Modular Substation

Modular Substation Market by Voltage, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Modular Substation Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Power Utilities

Industrial

Commercial

Renewable Energy

Oil & Gas

Strategic points covered in the Modular Substation Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Modular Substation Market (2023-2030) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Modular Substation Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Modular Substation Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Modular Substation Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global Modular Substation Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Modular Substation Market.

