Research Antibodies Market Is Projected To Reach 8.92 Bn By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.77% By Exactitude Consultancy

Research Antibodies Market
Research antibodies market was valued at 6.44 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 8.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2023 to 2030. The research antibodies market remains dynamic, with continuous efforts to improve antibody specificity, reproducibility, and versatility.”
LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023
Global research antibodies Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the research antibodies Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.
The research antibodies market is a crucial component of the life sciences and biotechnology industries, providing essential tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug development. Research antibodies are proteins produced in response to the introduction of an antigen, and they are widely used as tools to detect and quantify specific proteins in biological samples. The market encompasses a diverse range of antibodies, including monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, and primary antibodies, each tailored for specific applications in various research disciplines.
research antibodies Market Top Key Players:
The major players operating in the global Research Antibodies industry include the major market players are Abcam Plc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cell Signalling Technology, Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Bio-Techne Corporation, Proteintech Group, Inc., Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc., Dickinson, and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lilly, and Company., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., Novartis AG, and others
Industry Developments:
2 May 2023: Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has entered into a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.
24 April 2023: Johnson & Johnson Launched Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow.
Regional Share Analysis:
Geographically, the Research Antibodies market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA.
North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico
Europe: includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN, and the Rest of APAC
South America: includes Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA
North America dominates the largest market for the research antibodies market. Due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and blood illnesses, North America is predicted to account for a sizeable portion of the global market for research antibodies. With a 33% revenue share, North America commanded the majority of the market in 2022. The growing focus on stem cells, biomedicine, and cancer research is a key factor in its sizable market share. The market is anticipated to rise as a result of the presence of major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and PerkinElmer, Inc., among others, as well as an increase in the number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies in the area that concentrate on life sciences innovation. Also, due to the rising incidence of lung cancer in the United States, North America is anticipated to be the most attractive area in the global market for research antibodies. For instance, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention state that there were 221,097 new cases of lung and bronchus cancer in 2019 and that 139,601 Americans lost their lives to the disease. So, research antibodies dominate the market in the North American region.
Key Market Segments: research antibodies Market
Research Antibodies Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)
Primary Antibodies
Secondary Antibodies
Research Antibodies Market by Type, 2023-2030, (USD Billion)
Monoclonal Antibodies
Polyclonal Antibodies
Research Antibodies Market by End-User, 2023-2030, (USD Billion)
Academic & Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Strategic points covered in the research antibodies Market catalogue:
Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global research antibodies Market (2023-2030).
Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global research antibodies Market.
The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.
Introduction global research antibodies Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.
Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.
Assess the leading manufacturers of the global research antibodies Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.
Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).
... To be continued
Global research antibodies market : Research Methodology
The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global research antibodies market.
