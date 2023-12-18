Biobanking Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 7.9% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biobanking Market

The Biobanking market is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2023 - 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 48.33 billion by 2030 from USD 28.80 billion in 2023.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Biobanking Market .

Global Biobanking Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Biobanking Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Biobanking Market Top Key Players:

The biobanking market key market players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Hamilton Company, Brooks Life Sciences, Tecan Group, VWR International, Promega Corporation, Chart Industries, Bio Life Solutions, Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, Micronics.

Industry Developments:

24-April -2023: – QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced on a specific date in the past that its QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing solution was expected to be available soon for use in Japan with a SARS-CoV-2 Respiratory Panel that could detect more than 20 pathogens from a single patient sample.

05-Januray-2023: – QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced an exclusive strategic partnership with California-based population genomics leader Helix to advance companion diagnostics for hereditary diseases in the past..

Regional Share Analysis:

The biobanking market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

The North America region dominated the biobanking by accounting for over 47% of the market share. The biobanking market in North America is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing investment in research and development activities, advancements in personalized medicine, and rising demand for high-quality biological samples. The United States dominates the market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory policies, and high healthcare spending. Key players in the North American biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Incision, and Hamilton Company, among others.

Key Market Segments: Biobanking Market

Biobanking by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Equipment

Consumables

Services

Software

Biobanking by Sample Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Blood Products

Human Tissues

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acids

Biobanking by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science

Clinical Research

Strategic points covered in the Biobanking Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Biobanking Market (2023-2030) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Biobanking Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Biobanking Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Biobanking Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global Biobanking Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Biobanking Market.

