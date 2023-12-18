Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 8.70 % CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

The nucleic acid labeling market is expected to grow at 8.70 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 4208.52 million by 2030

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the nucleic acid labeling Market.

Global nucleic acid labeling Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the nucleic acid labeling Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The nucleic acid labeling market is a significant segment within the life sciences and molecular biology industries, providing essential tools for the detection and visualization of nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA. Nucleic acid labeling involves the attachment of reporter molecules to nucleic acid probes, enabling researchers to study gene expression, identify specific sequences, and conduct various molecular biology applications.

nucleic acid labeling Market Top Key Players:

The nucleic acid labeling market key players includes PerkinElmer, Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc, Vector Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann LA-Roche AG, New England Biolabs, Cytiva, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA.

Industry Developments:

26 April 2023: Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Theragen Bio in South Korea to boost precision oncology through advancing bioinformatic (BI) solutions.

14 December 2022: Fluid Management Systems (FMS), a leader in automated sample preparation systems, announced a co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies to create and market workflows for the testing and analysis of persistent organic pollutants (POPs).

Regional Share Analysis:

The nucleic acid labeling market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

With a 40 percent share of the market in 2021, North America led the way and is expected to do so throughout the anticipated period. important factors influencing the growth of the regional market include the presence of an established healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement scenarios, and high accessibility to novel diagnostic technologies due to of the significant presence of important market participants in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the course of the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to the expansion of regional major players as well as the rising of local players in the Asia Pacific area. By providing a wide variety of marking solutions, emerging businesses are taking advantage of the prospects in developed nations.

Key Market Segments: nucleic acid labeling Market

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market By Product, 2020-2030, (USD Million).

Reagent

Kits

Services

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market By Technique, 2020-2030, (USD Million).

PCR

Nick Translation

Random Primer

In Vitro Transcription

Reverse Transcription

End Labeling

Nucleic Acid Labeling Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Million).

DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Microarrays

Blotting

In Situ Hybridization

Others

Strategic points covered in the nucleic acid labeling Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global nucleic acid labeling Market (2023-2030).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global nucleic acid labeling Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global nucleic acid labeling Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global nucleic acid labeling Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global nucleic acid labeling market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global nucleic acid labeling market.

