Epigenetics Market Is Anticipated To Reach Above USD 16.63 Billion By 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

Epigenetics Market

The epigenetics market is expected to grow at 16.7% CAGR . It is expected to reach above USD 16.63 Billion by 2030 from USD 5.64 Billion in 2023.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Epigenetics Market .

Global Epigenetics Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Epigenetics Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Epigenetics Market Top Key Players:

The epigenetics market key players include Abcam Plc., Active Motif, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research, PacBio, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Promega Corporation, Diagenode, England Biolabs.

Industry Developments:

03 January, 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced acquisition of The Binding Site Group, a global leader in specialty diagnostics.

23 February, 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, announced a 15-year strategic collaboration agreement with Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA). The agreement will enable dedicated large-scale manufacturing in US.

Regional Share Analysis:

The epigenetics market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Global demand from every region is present in the epigenetics industry. But in 2022, the Epigenetics Market was dominated by North America, largely since there were numerous significant market participants and a strong research infrastructure in place. As a result of the presence of top research institutes and businesses, the US is North America's largest market for epigenetic research. The region's epigenetics market is expanding as a result of rising chronic illness incidence rates as well as rising R&D expenditures. In terms of growth rate, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to lead the epigenetics market in 2022.

The region's epigenetics market is expanding as a result of the rising demand for tools and services related to epigenetic research in developing economies like China and India. The demand for epigenetic research in the area is also being fueled by the expanding use of personalised medicine and the developing trend of precision medicine. Additionally, governments in the Asia Pacific region are promoting research and development in the area of epigenetics, which is anticipated to further fuel the market's expansion. A number of major market players are present in Europe, which is also a sizable market for the epigenetics industry, and there is a developed infrastructure for doing research there.

Key Market Segments: Epigenetics Market

Epigenetics Market By Product & Service Offering, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Kits & Reagents

Enzymes

Memory Device

Software

Service

Epigenetics Market By Method, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

DNA Methylation

Histone Modifications

Histone Acetylation

RNA Interference

Epigenetics Market By Technique, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

NGS

PCR & qPCR

Mass Spectrometry

Sonication

Epigenetics Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Immunology

Developmental Biology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Epigenetics Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Strategic points covered in the Epigenetics Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Epigenetics Market (2023-2030) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Epigenetics Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Epigenetics Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Epigenetics Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global Epigenetics Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Epigenetics Market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Epigenetics Market Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Epigenetics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Epigenetics Market Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Epigenetics Market Size Forecast (2023-2030).

Continue...

