Commsoft Pioneers AI Decision Support For Rural Provider Networks

COMPASS aggregates thousands of data sources to model NPV's and Rates of Return to create confident and accelerated decisions for network expansion.

- Dave Geoghegan, CTO

RENSSELAER, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CommSoft, an innovative provider of telecom focused solutions and services, has announced a unique offering to aid in the quest to expand broadband access across rural America. Leveraging the power of next generation AI, Commsoft has created an innovative and holistic decision support solution that aggregates thousands of data points to provide tailored TCO and NPV's as telecom providers evaluate network expansion options.

With the recent allocation of $42 billion by Congress under the American Infrastructure Act, the mission is clear: Ensure every American, regardless of their location, has access to the digital world. Although unprecedented, this program is considered as a double-edged opportunity for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) as it comes with lucrative incentives along with several provisions and new competitive threats to consider.

CommSoft's COMPASS provides an accelerated decision-making framework for smaller carriers to compete against the resources of larger providers. COMPASS can be used for any network expansion but the initial focus is on providing tailored results for the BEAD bidding process.

Bidding on BEAD service areas (defined at the state level) can be challenging given unique geographic and infrastructure limitations. COMPASS is a pre-populated tool with ready-made network layouts that are then adapted to the geographic and business objectives of the bidder.

COMPASS provides this functionality by aggregating numerous data inputs with advanced AI algorithms to identify and prioritize the most promising build-out opportunities. CommSoft then provides a collaborative, iterative effort to assure that industry, local, historical, and bid requirement information is taken into consideration.

Larry Davis, CommSoft's CEO, emphasizes the company's commitment to supporting smaller providers. "Our goal is to level the playing field for small CSPs who have been our partners for over 40 years. We believe in a competitive landscape where existing and new entrants can contribute to internet access nationwide. COMPASS is a step towards ensuring that everyone has a fair chance at securing public or private funding and expanding their services," Davis said.

“Rural providers face a difficult challenge of navigating through a sea of complex data to make strategic decisions, which is where COMPASS comes in” said Dave Geoghegan, CommSoft's CTO.“COMPASS analyzes massive amounts of applied data, transforming it into clear, actionable insights. With BEAD bid decisions eminent, the ability to make rapid and informed choices is more crucial now than ever”.

Commsoft is dedicated to making this technology widely available to CSPs and encourages interested parties to explore how this solution powered by AI can benefit their operations.

About CommSoft

CommSoft is an industry-leading telecom software development and services organization based in Rensselaer, NY. With a four-decade history of innovation and exceptional customer collaboration, CommSoft offers a spectrum of telecom software, applied AI solutions and managed services that are focused on the rural provider. For more information; call (518) 720- 3700 or visit commsoft.

CommSoft and COMPASS are trademarks of Communications Software Consultants, Inc. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Laura Knussman

CommSoft

