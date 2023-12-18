3 Former Afghan Air Force Members Die In Plane Crash In America

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) American authorities have announced that three former members of the Afghan Air Force were killed in a training aircraft crash in Oregon, USA.

According to a KOIN News report, citing Oregon state police, the aircraft collided with power lines.

According to Oregon officials, the plane flew from McMinnville Airport in Oregon to Independence State Airport.

In a statement from the American police, the identities of the three individuals were revealed as 35-year-old Mohammad Hossein Mousavi, pilot, 35-year-old Mohammad Bashir Safdari, passenger, and 29-year-old Ali Jan Firdousi, passenger.

Reports indicate that the aircraft's occupants were Afghan citizens who worked with the support barrel for Afghans in Beaverton.

It's noteworthy that following the rise to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan, thousands of former security forces left the country and sought refuge in European and American countries.

Many former security forces of Afghanistan have fled the country, finding themselves in neighbouring countries such as Iran and Pakistan. These individuals face dire circumstances, lacking adequate support in their new environments.

They report being left without support and continue to wait, hoping to seek refuge in Western countries. Their situation remains precarious as they navigate life in these neighbouring states.

