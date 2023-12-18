Dollar gains on Friday amid the Fed members’ pushback - Saxo Bank MENA

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) - Redmond Wong, Market Strategist at Saxo Bank



Summary: The rally in equities and bonds faded on Friday amid a pushback to Powell's pivot from some Fed members, including Williams. PMIs also continued highlighting a divergence in the US and Eurozone economies, pushing EUR back to 1.09 as the dollar recovered slightly. German Ifo will be in focus today. Hang Seng rose over 2% on China easing property curbs, although commodities came under some pressure, but Gold is still holding up above $2k.



Commodities: Dollar gains on Friday amid the Fed members’ pushback to the Powell pivot weighed on the commodity complex. Oil prices, however, closed higher for the week for the first time in 8 weeks amid risk following the dovish FOMC and attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Gold also pared some gains on Friday but ended the week higher and continues to hold up above $2k, begging whether a Santa rally could come. Copper remains in focus amid supply concerns and China easing property curbs, and China’s LPR announcement will be key this week.



US Equities: The Nasdaq gained 0.5% to close at 16,623, marking an all-time high, while the S&P500 was nearly flat. Costco surged 4.5% after reporting earnings beating estimates and announcing a special dividend. Intel added 2.2% after announcing new microchips for PCs and data centres.



Fixed income: The 2-year Treasury yield rose 6bps to 4.44% after Fed officials pushed back on discussion of imminent rate cuts. However, yields at the long end of the curve continued to decline, with the 10-year yield falling 1bps to 3.91% and the 30-year yield down 3bps to 4.01%.



Macro:



● Fed’s Williams pushed back on the Powell pivot by saying that "we aren't really talking about rate cuts right now”, a clear divergence from Powell’s comment at the FOMC press conference last week when he said that the committee had discussed rate cuts. Later in the day, Fed's Bostic also came out considerably less dovish, suggesting two rate cuts in 2024, likely after Q3. Fed's Goolsbee was dovish, but also less so than the market and the dots, saying that he expects rates to be lower next year than they are right now, but not significantly. The probability of a Q1 rate cut declined from 90% to less than 80%.

● US flash PMIs for December showed that the economy picked up momentum as looser financial conditions helped boost demand, business activity and employment in the services sector. The improvement in services PMI to 51.3 from 50.8 previously offset the increasing weakness in manufacturing, with its PMI coming in lower at 48.2 from 49.4. Composite PMI, therefore, increased slightly to 51.0 from 50.7.



