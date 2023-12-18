TOP TEN MUST-EXPERIENCE EVENTS TO ADD TO YOUR CALENDAR THIS DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 December 2023: The 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the world's favourite retail festival, is just around the corner, and is set to deliver the very best that the city has to offer - from awe-inspiring drone show displays and festive wonderlands to art installations and outdoor markets, as well as spectacular shipping and out of this world special offers for shoppers, tourists and residents alike.

With so much to choose from, make sure you plan ahead to make the most of the packed line-up of events set to excite every corner of the city from 8 December 2023 through to 14 January 2024. To help make planning easier, festival organisers Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE) have selected these top 10 must-experience events and activities for everyone to enjoy in every corner of the city this Dubai Shopping Festival.

1: Discover everything the “Hatta Festival” has to offer at Hatta Wadi Hub and Leem Lake from 15 to 31 December 2023, combining music, lighting, F&B pop-ups, sports and live entertainment for the whole family to discover and enjoy everything Hatta has to offer at this wonderful time of year. Catch the loveable duo The Anooki at Wadi Hub, as they make a special appearance sharing their planet positive messaging. Little ones can also enjoy the lit up Hatta Wadi Hub playground meet-and-greets with the beloved Modesh and Dana and family entertainment programmes. While at Hatta, make sure to catch the fireworks at 8pm, Friday to Sunday, the Dancing Mountain Show at Leem Lake, a daily music and light show guaranteed to make winter nights a magical experience and the Champs de Elysees lights.

2: With two DSF Drone Show presented by Emarat Petroleum displays planned each night during DSF, visitors to The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters will be treated to an out-of-this-world display of cutting edge technology as more than 800 aerial drones take to the skies at 8pm, and then 10pm, from 10 December to 14 January. For this year’s show, a unique collaboration with Emirati animator Mohammed Saeed Harib tells the enthralling story of Dubai and what the future holds for this future-focused city.

3: Dubai Lights will see five special installations for this edition of DSF, including Dubai Neon - a canvas of colours delivered by 40 Abras illuminated in neon at Al Seef, while the Old Gold Souk will also be transformed into a neon wonderland with vibrant signs and uplifting messages of hope. Al Seef, along with d3, Hatta and Etisalat MOTB, will also be host to the glowing inflatable duo The Anooki, sharing their story of the need to protect our planet and part of Dubai Lights for the first time. Dubai Lights will also see two giant inflatables of the beloved Modesh and Dana at City Centre Mirdif, and enchanting light installations based on the world’s largest tropical rainforest with Amazon Wonder at West Beach.

4: Experience awe-inspiring music by various artists and genres in the all-new Music Through the Ages event taking place at City Walk. Each weekend, a talented set of artists will perform groovy numbers all based on a special theme. For the first weekend from 15 to 17 December, artists Ryann Gibb, TOI and Hard Kandi will take audiences back to the 80’s with the theme Granly Decadence. The following weekend, from 22 to 24 December, you’ll get to hear some of the best hits from the era of the Spice Girls, NSync and more as Mbali, Chinua Hawk, He Knows She Knows and Diana O’Sillivan & The Show Girls offers up some 90’s nostalgia. Stay tuned for the rest of the schedule, with more unique themes and talented artists to follow.

5: From 5 to 14 January, the highly-anticipated Tunes DXB will return with another season of live vibrant music and jaw-dropping performances across a wide range of genres. Get ready to experience Dubai’s music culture like never before, and be blown away by the talent and creativity that these local artists have to offer over these 10 days, from 4pm to 11pm. Tunes DXB will come to many of the city’s most iconic spots, such as Bluewaters, Al Seef, Boxpark, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, DxBike, Global Village and Kite Beach.

6: An offshoot of the incredibly popular Beach Canteen, the first edition of Canteen X, presented by DFRE and Brag launches this DSF, and is set to combine family-friendly entertainment with the unique new F&B concepts in one lively location at Mushrif Park. From 15 to 31 December, Canteen X will boast a packed 17 days of delicious eats, live entertainment, cool new pop-ups, and a wide range of activities to keep the young ones busy - such as large inflatables, trampolines and bungee experiences. Enjoy delicious foods from over 20 local brands. such as Alien Burger, BRGRS, CRMBZ, Cravebox, Churros, Streat Fries and many more. If that wasn’t enough for a memorable family outing, check out the unique drive through cinema experience for the Canteen X community, showing a variety of old-school family friendly movies in the parking area, where visitors can tune into the radio frequency to enjoy the full movie experience, in the comfort of their cars.

7: What has also become a cornerstone of DSF is Etisalat MOTB. Everyone’s favourite pop-up market and alternative shopping concept returns for its 11th edition from 5 to 14 January. Located at Dubai Design District (d3) for the second year, Etisalat MOTB will host regional and UAE artists performing to the crowds, along with multiple homegrown and regional retail stalls open for business, family activities, more live entertainment and a huge range of delicious food trucks. What’s more, check out the Fenty Beauty drive-in pop up to purchase the best products, get sneak peeks into exciting new launches, and stand a chance to grab some beauty goodies while jamming to the Fenty style juke box.

8: The Emirates Classic Vehicles Festival is a treat for automotive enthusiasts everywhere, as City Walk transform into a platform to showcase over 80 timeless vehicles down through the eras of automotive history, from 15 to 24 December. From sleek vintage roadsters to iconic muscle cars, visitors can vote for their favourite vehicle too.

9: Motor-racing fans and classic car lovers are in for a treat when the 2023 Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival launches at Dubai Autodrome from 8 to 10 December. Classic race vehicles from Formula 1 and Le Mans will hit the track for three days of competition. Alongside the races, take part in family-friendly activities, a classic car show, workshops, live race viewings, and an international music festival.

10: Fitness fans should get set to mark their calendars for an intense three-day Dubai CrossFit Championship that will get underway at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium from 8 to 10 December, attracting more than 70 athletes from over 15 countries to battle it out for AED 150,000 in cash prizes. Expect a display of endurance, strength, and skill in physical challenges like rowing, deadlifts, and pull-ups.





Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.





