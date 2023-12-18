Israeli Strike In Northern Gaza Kills 110 People

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 18 (IANS) At least 110 people, including women and children, were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza's Jabaliya region, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the Ministry, the strikes on Sunday hit the Jabaliya refugee camp, the largest in Gaza, as well as a residential block.

Although the Israeli military has not directly addressed the attacks, it only said that it was operating in the area and targeting terrorist infrastructure.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased to nearly 19,000.

