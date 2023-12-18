PM Flags Off Second Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi (UP), Dec 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday flagged off the second Vande Bharat Express train between Varanasi and New Delhi.

The commencement of the operations of Vande Bharat will enhance connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national Capital.

All days of the week, barring Tuesday, the train is scheduled to depart from Varanasi at 6 am and reach New Delhi by 2:05 pm. Then, the high speed train will begin its eight-hour journey back to Varanasi at 3 pm and reach its destination at 11:05 pm.

Apart from the new shade, the Vande Bharat is equipped with superior passenger amenities which include onboard Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free conveniences, diffused LED lighting, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds, said the NR statement.

“It has better heat ventilation and air-conditioning system with UV lamps for germ-free supply of air. The Intelligent air-conditioning system adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions/occupancy,” the statement further read.

The existing Vande Bharat taking the Delhi-Varanasi route departs from New Delhi at 6 am and arrives at Varanasi at 2 pm. The journey back to New Delhi starts at 3 pm and concludes at 11 pm. The addition of the second train with overlapping schedules ensures greater flexibility for passengers.

-- IANS

amita/rad