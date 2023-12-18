Sharjah Airport Authority launches second batch of Promising Generations initiative

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) December 18, 2023 – Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), in collaboration with Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), launched the second batch of the Promising Generations initiative to foster innovation and devise creative solutions that support various operations at the Sharjah Airport.



The initiative is in line with the efforts of both parties to empower the younger generation as well as advance and leverage their skills and creativity in creating sustainable solutions that address various challenges at the airport. The second batch of the initiative has been launched following the immense success and acceptance received by its initial batch in the Emirate of Sharjah.



The goals of this initiative include enhancing partnerships, developing human resources through a creative and positive work environment, improving infrastructure and embracing technology to facilitate digital transformation. Companies based at the SRTI Park, as well as global businesses that specialise in delivering state-of-the-art solutions, are included in the list of participants for the second batch. These companies will support participating students by supplying requisite resources and equipment to implement their innovative solutions. The students will further be provided with training sessions by the companies, which will assist them in project development and execution.



H.E. Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “The Promising Generations initiative reflects Sharjah Airport Authority’s efforts in promoting innovation and sustainability across its operations. Additionally, it comes in line with our keenness to provide an environment conducive to encouraging and enabling young people to highlight their talents and continue providing opportunities that contribute to the development of their creativity and energy.”



He added: "We are pleased to collaborate with SRTI Park for this initiative, which is one of the most important outcomes of the authority’s hard work to launch social and national initiatives and contribute to the development of the society. We look forward to more ideas and suggestions from students and help them develop solutions that enhance the efficiency of our services to provide an excellent travel experience for passengers."



Commenting on the collaboration with SAA, His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, expressed his pleasure in the partnership, which has the potential to realise the vision and strategy of the Park that can be achieved by adopting latest technological innovations. By supporting young talents and offering them comprehensive support and care, in line with programmes created by experts in a variety of technical sectors, the Park aims to upskill national human cadres. In addition, it curates applied programmes focusing on advanced technologies to develop a generation of trained talents capable of guiding various developments and leveraging innovative technologies in the region.



“Our vital role as an application and testing centre for all cutting-edge science and technologies necessitates us to bolster our efforts to find innovative and novel technologies. In light of these efforts, we seek to become a regional hub for the development of futuristic technologies and establish an environment conducive to research and development that benefits local businesses, educational institutions and research centres alike,” H.E. Al-Mahmoudi said.





