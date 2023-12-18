Suez Canal Authority reports shift in shipping routes amid Red Sea worries

(MENAFN) Osama Rabie, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, disclosed on Sunday that 55 ships have altered their course, opting for the route around the Cape of Good Hope instead of navigating through the Bab al-Mandab Strait since November 19. The statement from the Suez Canal Authority comes against the backdrop of increasing uncertainty in Red Sea navigation, driven by decisions from international shipping companies to cancel transits through the area. These cancellations stem from security concerns arising from attacks on passing ships, particularly those with links to Israel, orchestrated by the Ansar Allah group.



Rabie clarified that while 55 ships have chosen the Cape of Good Hope route during the period from November 19 to the present, this represents a small percentage when compared to the 2,128 ships that successfully crossed the Suez Canal during the same timeframe. Despite the challenges, he emphasized that the navigation movement in the canal remains regular. Rabie expressed the Suez Canal Authority's vigilance in monitoring the ongoing tensions in the Red Sea and assessing their potential impact on navigation through the canal. This scrutiny is prompted by the temporary redirection of flights to the Cape of Good Hope route announced by shipping lines in response to the heightened security concerns.



The escalation in tensions in the Red Sea became pronounced on November 19 when the Ansar Allah group declared the seizure of the "Galaxy Leader" cargo ship, owned by an Israeli businessman, in the Red Sea, subsequently taking it to the Yemeni coast. The incidents have led to increased vigilance and strategic considerations by international shipping companies, prompting the reevaluation of established routes through vital waterways like the Suez Canal. As the Suez Canal Authority grapples with the evolving situation, the global shipping industry is navigating through a complex geopolitical landscape, seeking alternative paths to ensure the safety and security of maritime transit.

MENAFN18122023000045015682ID1107616175