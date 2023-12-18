Germany announces premature conclusion of electric car support program

(MENAFN) In a move signaling fiscal austerity, the German Ministry of Economy has announced the premature conclusion of the electric car support program today, having disbursed approximately 10 billion euros since its inception in 2016. This decision comes in the wake of the adoption of a revised budget for 2024, reflecting Europe's largest economy's commitment to budgetary restraint.



The revised budget for 2024 was necessitated by a ruling from the German Constitutional Court, compelling the government to defer certain programs designed to accelerate the green transition in Germany. Originally slated to run until the close of 2024, the e-car subsidy program will now conclude prematurely. While subsidies already granted will be honored, the program will no longer accept new applicants.



It's noteworthy that the German automotive industry, responding to a shift in global dynamics, has been expanding its offerings in electric vehicles, particularly as Chinese and American companies have surged ahead in this rapidly growing sector. This decision to conclude the e-car subsidy program is seen in the context of Germany recalibrating its budgetary priorities.



In a related development, the Federal Constitutional Court's November ruling deemed the government's amendment to the supplementary budget for 2021, reallocating funds from the Corona crisis response to climate protection, unconstitutional. This amendment had enabled the government to secure new loans amounting to 60 billion euros. The convergence of these factors underscores the challenges Germany faces in balancing its commitment to environmental initiatives with fiscal constraints.

