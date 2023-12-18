(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Translation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Automotive, Military & Defense, Electronics, IT, Healthcare, Others), By Technology, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global machine translation market size is expected to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2030. The reinvention of computer-aided translational tools and growth of adaptive machine translation has considerably widened the scope of the machine translation market.

Key players are increasing their focus on developing advanced MT systems to meet growing consumer needs. For instance, Lilt Inc. has launched an adaptive neural machine translation system to use real-time feedback loop and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost the productivity of a human translator. Moreover, the technology is expected to offer opportunities to people for communicating and accessing information in a particular language. This system goes beyond Facebook, Inc.; Apple Inc.; and Microsoft Corporation's product offerings.

Globalization has significantly contributed to addressing the need for linguistically diverse local audiences. Growing importance of businesses in emerging markets, creation of online content, and need for enabling global collaboration among employees is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Need for organizations to localize their content in several languages to capture international markets is expected to bolster demand for MT systems. Adoption of such systems and instant web publishing requirements is further expected to improve user experience by developing multilingual engagement across different content types.

Growing importance of cloud computing has resulted in increasing demand for cloud-based translation tools. Moreover, delivery of Machine Translation Software-as-a-Service (MTSaaS) over secure cloud offerings accommodated in data centers is expected to offer considerable growth opportunities.

The convergence of Translation Memories (TM) and MT is expected to fully integrate workflows. TM store sentences and paragraphs that were previously translated to aid human translators, accelerating translation projects and reducing costs. Furthermore, the industry has gravitated toward the use of Bilingual Evaluation Understudy (BLEU) as a useful measurement of translation quality. BLEU is a method for automatic evaluation of MT, which is inexpensive and language independent.

Machine Translation Market Report Highlights

Existence of a large number of players and government initiatives supporting machine translation has impacted industry growth positively in U.S. Google Inc. and Microsoft Corporation have made SMT technology popular with their free online engines in the country

Demand for Statistical Machine Translation (SMT) has significantly increased over the past few years, due to its effectiveness over Rule-Based Machine Translation (RBMT) in terms of time and cost The statistical machine translation (SMT) contributed to more than 72.5% of the overall MT market revenue Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $978.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2719 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global



