MIRYA YACHTING EXPANDS FLEET WITH ADDITION OF MOTORYACHT BY C&F

BODRUM, MUğLA, TURKEY, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mirya Yachting, a leading yacht charter operator, has added a new luxury vessel to its fleet - the 23-meter motor yacht BY C&F.Built in 2023, the BY C&F offers guests the opportunity to explore Turkey's renowned coastline in style and comfort. With four spacious cabins that can accommodate up to nine people, the yacht provides ample room for all travelers. Designed for utmost comfort, amenities onboard ensure a luxurious cruise experience."We are pleased to welcome BY C&F as the latest addition to our diversified fleet," said Burcu Erdemir, Founder of Mirya Yachting. "This expansion reinforces our dedication to offering exceptional charters and memorable moments along Turkey's scenic shoreline."Passengers can anticipate excellent service from the yacht's experienced crew. Gourmet dining options are available from the fully-equipped galley. Spacious outdoor areas offer ideal spots for relaxing scenic views. Guests are invited to discover hidden coves, engage in water activities, or simply appreciate the stunning surroundings from onboard the BY C&F.To inquire about chartering the motor yacht BY C&F and consult with a Mirya Yachting representative, visit . Advance reservations are recommended due to availability.About Mirya Yachting:Headquartered in Bodrum, Mirya Yachting operates luxury vessel rentals along Turkey's picturesque coastline. With a diverse fleet and dedicated team, Mirya Yachting ensures customized experiences for all passengers.Media Contact:Burcu Erdemir...+90 532 137 2988

