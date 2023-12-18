Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Is Anticipated To Reach Above USD 2.98 Bn By 2030 | 7.85 % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market

Bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to grow at 7.85 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 2.98 Bn by 2030.

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market .

Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market Top Key Players:

The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market key players includes Smart Caregiver Corporation, Early Sense, Eight Sleep, EMFIT, Wellsense, Tekscan, Lenovo Group, Sleep Number Corporation, CenTrak, Sano Intelligence.

Industry Developments:

20 March 2023: Tekscan announced the official launch of its new High-Speed TireScanTM system. With the introduction of this lightweight but rugged system, tire manufacturers and testing facilities can now accurately, repeatably, and efficiently measure dynamic contact patch pressure (DCPP) information from a tire running on a belt at speeds up to 165 mph (265 km/h).

09 December 2021: Tekscan, Inc., introduced F-Scan64TM 2.0: a new and improved, easy-to-use, cordless in-shoe pressure mapping system, offering true freedom of movement for the subject. System setup is quick and easy. The pre-sized sensors provide Tekscan's fastest sensor connection process to date. This enhanced system is comprised of features that current F-Scan64 customers have requested.

Regional Share Analysis:

The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Due to factors including its developed healthcare system, high level of awareness regarding baby safety, and technological improvements, North America is predicted to dominate the market. The region leads the market due to the presence of major market players and a heavy emphasis on research and development.

With rising healthcare costs, supportive governmental policies, and an ageing population, Europe is also a significant market. Bed monitoring systems are in high demand due to the region's emphasis on patient comfort and safety. Due to factors including rising disposable income, population expansion, and increased healthcare spending, Asia Pacific has enormous growth potential. As parents become increasingly concerned about their children's safety and wellbeing, countries like China and India have seen a rise in demand for baby monitoring devices. The development of the healthcare infrastructure, rising public awareness, and the expanding use of cutting-edge medical technologies have made South America, the Middle East, and Africa emerging markets in this sector.

Key Market Segments: Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market

Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market By Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Baby Monitor

Pressure Ulcer

Elderly Monitor

Sleep Monitor

Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities

Strategic points covered in the Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market (2023-2030).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market.

