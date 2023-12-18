(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad lives on Long Island or anywhere else in New York State and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Aside from being one of the best-if not the most capable mesothelioma lawyer anywhere in New York State-Joe Belluck is considered by many to be one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys. Trust us-when it comes to mesothelioma compensation-a person with this rare cancer should hire the most capable mesothelioma attorneys.

"We know that the internet is filled with 'sponsored' ads about mesothelioma via claims centers, free booklets, and other complete nonsense. Typically, these types of law firms sign people with mesothelioma and then sell the person to another law firm to do the actual compensation claim. You don't want this to happen to you or your loved one.

"The reason we have endorsed and strongly recommend attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox is because we are certain no other lawyer will do a better job when it comes to their client's financial compensation for mesothelioma in Long Island, Buffalo or anywhere else in New York State. Before a person with mesothelioma in New York State or their family retains the services of a law firm to assist with mesothelioma compensation please call 866-714-6466 for direct access to attorney Joe Belluck. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New York State to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New York City, Rochester, Albany, Yonkers, Syracuse, Schenectady, Utica, Buffalo or anywhere else in New York.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New York or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

