Uorfi Javed Says Her Instagram Is Facing Major Glitches

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Social media influencer Uorfi Javed, who is known for her fashion sense, has shared she has been encountering glitches on her Instagram account.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram to share an array of screenshots of the notification that she received from Meta, the parent company of Instagram. The message said that Instagram will deactivate her account after it was suspended on December 3.

Explaining the situation, she penned a long note in the caption. She wrote:“How my 2023 looked liked. My account is facing major glitches, got deactivated thrice in a week, my account status shows error and other professional dashboards shows error, everyday I get a notification that my post has violated guidelines and then again it'll be reposted again, (I receive the same notification for the same post everyday again and again).”

“Every time I post something the number of followers will go down significantly then increase again c then again go down. It's like a roller coaster (this account) Idk what to feel and how to react,” she added.

Earlier, Uorfi's recreation of actor Rajpal Yadav's iconic look from the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' stirred the pot as she claimed that she has received a death threat for recreating the 'Chhote Pandit' character.

She took to her Instagram, and shared a screenshot of the threat online, which accused her of offending religious sentiments.

She also shared a clip of a threat that she received from a fringe lady on the story section of her Instagram. Uorfi recreated Rajpal Yadav's 'Chote Pandit' look from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' for Halloween. She painted her face red and sported a dhoti with a sheer red top to achieve the look.

--IANS

aa/dan