Assam Tea Worth Rs 2,300 Crore Sold At Guwahato Tea Auction Centre In FY23-24

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 18 (IANS) Assam Tea worth Rs 2,300 crore has been sold at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) in the financial year 2023-24.

Approximately 115 million kg of tea was sold at an average price of Rs 198.51 per kg, as per GTAC data.

Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association (GTABA) Secretary Dinesh Bihani said that this year a unique tea called 'Golden Needle' was sold for Rs 61,000 per kg.

"December has arrived, and this year's tea manufacturing season is almost over. An estimated 115 million kg of tea was sold between April 1 and the first week of December at an average price of Rs 198.51 per kg. We sold 114.50 million kg of tea at an average price of Rs 201.14 per kg during the same period last year," he said.

"We hope to be able to get additional tea in the coming days."

While selling marginally more quantity of tea this year than last, Bihani noted that the average price of the commodity decreased (when compared for the two years.

He also talked about the larger picture and how the tea industry has been negatively impacted by recent international events like wars and climate change.

"To address the problems posed by climate change and lessen its effects on the tea business, collaborative actions with stakeholder groups and associations are now in progress," he said.

Bihani emphasised GTAC's involvement in the International Tea Trade Fair and the free tea distribution on International Tea Day, celebrating 200 years of Assam tea.

--IANS

tdr/svn