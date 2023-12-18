Indian Rupee Gains 7 Paise Against UAE Dirham In Early Trade

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 82.96 against the US dollar (23.04 UAE dirhams) in early trade on Monday, as a weak American currency in the overseas markets and unabated foreign fund inflows boosted investor sentiment.
However, a muted trend in the domestic equity markets restricted gain in the local unit, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened 6 paise higher at 82.97 against the dollar (23.047 UAE dirham). In early trade, the rupee was oscillating between 82.95 and 83.02 (23.04-23.06 UAE dirham).
[For real-time forex rates, click the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here .]
In initial deals, the rupee was trading at 82.96 against the US dollar, a gain of 7 paise over its previous close.
ALSO READ:
India-UAE flights: Airline connects another Indian city to Dubai
India's opposition parties protest against Mumbai slum overhaul plan
MENAFN18122023000049011007ID1107616148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.