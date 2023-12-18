3D Print In Medical Applications Market Is Anticipated To Reach Above USD 9.38 Billion By 2030, At 7.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Print in Medical Applications Market

3D printing in Medical Applications market is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 9.38 Billion by 2030.

- Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 3D Print in Medical Applications Market.

Global 3D Print in Medical Applications Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the 3D Print in Medical Applications Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

3D Print in Medical Applications Market Top Key Players:

Stratasys Ltd,Formlabs Inc.,Organovo Holdings,3D Systems Corporation,Oxferd Performance Materials,Materialise NV,SLM Solutions Group AG,Exone Company,Proto Labs,General Electric,Voxeljet Technology GmbH,Nanoscribe GmbH,3D Systems Corporation,Concept Laser GmbH,EnvisionTEC,Prodways Group,Arcam AB,Ultimaker BV,Organovo Holdings,Cyfuse Biomedical,RegenHU Ltd,Oxford Performance Materials,Cybex

Industry Developments:

In October 2021: Stratasys entered into a partnership with France-based med-tech startup Bone 3D that will see healthcare institutions in France gain direct access to Stratasys 3D printing equipment.

November 6th, 2023: Voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET), a leading global provider of industrial 3D printing solutions, announced today that FKM Sintertechnik GmbH has joined its VX1000 High Speed Sintering (HSS) beta program. FKM Sintertechnik, a pioneer and leading 3D printing service provider for powder bed laser sintering and laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), will expand its production capacity with the powerful 3D printer, reducing per-part costs while providing an unprecedented build volume. FKM Sintertechnik's customers include well-known industrial companies in the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering industries.

Regional Share Analysis:

North America is the market leading for 3D printing in medical applications because to its strong innovation ecosystem, rapid technological improvement, and broad adoption. A number of elements have come together to boost the region's leadership, including a robust research and development environment, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a proactive attitude toward adopting cutting-edge technologies. Healthcare facilities and business leaders in the US, in particular, have been in the forefront of incorporating 3D printing into a variety of medical applications, from surgery planning and medical modeling to the creation of implants and prostheses tailored to each patient.

Key Market Segments: 3D Print in Medical Applications Market

3D Printing in Medical Application Market by Raw Material

Prototyping

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biological Cells

3D Printing in Medical Application Market by Application

Surgical Guides

Implants

Surgical Instruments

Bioengineering

3D Printing in Medical Application Market by Technology

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Laser Beam Melting (LBM)

Photo polymerization

Stereo lithography

Droplet Deposition Manufacturing

Strategic points covered in the 3D Print in Medical Applications Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global 3D Print in Medical Applications Market (2023-2030).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global 3D Print in Medical Applications Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global 3D Print in Medical Applications Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global 3D Print in Medical Applications Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global 3D Print in Medical Applications market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global 3D Print in Medical Applications market.

