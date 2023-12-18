Green And Bio-Solvents Market To Surpass USD 6.24 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 5.1%: Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green and Bio-Solvents Market

The global green and bio-solvents market was valued at 4.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 6.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The global green and bio-solvents market was valued at 4.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 6.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Significant Players Covered in the Green and Bio-Solvents Market Report:

BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Clariant, DuPont, Huntsman Corp, LyondellBasell Industries, Holdings B.V., OQ SAOC, Sasol, Solvay S.A, Vertec Biosolvents Inc., Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG, GF Biochemicals, and others, and Others.

Industry News:

In April 2019, Braskem introduced HE-70S, a partially renewable solvent produced from sugarcane ethanol. This new product will help the company to expand its chemical product portfolio.

In April 2019, Merck launched Cyrene, a new sustainable dipolar aprotic solvent. The new bio-derived product is a nontoxic alternative for N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone, and Dimethylformamide solvents.

Global Green and Bio-Solvents Market Segmentation:

Green and Bio-Solvents Market by Type, 2023-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Liters)

Bioalcohols

Bio Diols

Biogycols

Lactate Esters

D Limonene

Green and Bio-Solvents Market by Application, 2023-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Liters)

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Ink

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Regional Analysis for Green and Bio-Solvents Market:

North American (USA, Canada, North America, Mexico),

European (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy),

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Asian Countries, India, Southeast Asia),

South American (Brazil, Argentina ) , Colombia, etc.),

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Peninsula, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

North America is the largest market for green and bio-solvents. It has been a pioneer in terms of demand, product innovation, and the creation of applications. The US, which commands a sizable portion of the North American market, together with Canada and Mexico, are the important nations. Although it is a small market, Mexico has seen encouraging demand, which is anticipated to continue soon. Government authorities and businesses in North America are being compelled by consumer demand for greener solvents to switch from petrochemical-based solvents to bio-solvents. Also, the rising availability of raw materials and the presence of significant manufacturers in North America can be largely blamed for the market's expansion. The increase in demand for bio-solvents in North America, which is supported by rising consumer awareness and ongoing product innovation in terms of quality and application development, is another factor contributing to the regional market's expansion.

