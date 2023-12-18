Ooredoo Hosts Capital Markets Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (QSE: ORDS) (“Ooredoo”), led by its executive leadership team, presented an update on the progress made on its strategy, continuing under the 2022 CMD theme“Upgrade your world – Upgrade your portfolio”, a half-day event held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The virtual event was attended by over a hundred participants consisting of fund managers, financial analysts, retail investors and other key stakeholders, and discussions centred around Ooredoo's equity story based on one of its strategic pillars, namely:“Value Focused Portfolio” and how the Company is evolving toward being Smart Telco.

Attendees were informed on the progress against our strategy around the verticals of Towers, Data centres and Fintech, outlook on growth areas as well as the solid return profile and sustainability of the Company. An insight into the Company's joint venture, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson (IOH), was also part of the agenda for the day.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, MD and Group CEO, Ooredoo, said:“We hosted Capital Markets Day on Wednesday morning, and we want to extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their active engagement. Throughout the event, we shared significant progress updates on our strategic initiatives within the Towers, Data Centres, and Fintech verticals. We delved into the outlook on growth areas, emphasizing a solid return profile and our commitment to sustainability. We operate in a fast-paced industry with technology evolution acting as a strong catalyst for change. We are adapting swiftly and decisively to seize new opportunities as we transition Ooredoo into a Smart Telco. The resounding positivity on our transparency, evident both today and in recent quarterly calls, underscores our commitment to openness, further empowering investors to make sound decisions.”

Group Chief Finance Officer, Abdulla Al Zaman, added:“Our collective efforts are delivering solid results. We have improved cash generation and increased shareholder returns. We will maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation and continue to drive operational efficiencies. Our new growth pillars will generate incremental returns as we position Ooredoo as the best-in-class organization for the long term.”

A replay of the event with all presentations are now available to view on the Ooredoo investor relations website.