QC Chairman Holds Meetings With Chambers Of Islamic Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the sidelines of the General Assembly Meeting of the Islamic Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, held a number of individual meetings at the Sheraton Hotel with several heads of six delegations representing member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

These included Abdou Idrees, President of the Federation of Palestinian Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (FPCCIA); Khalil El Haji Tawfiq, President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce; Hossein Selahvarzi, President of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA); Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') of Azerbaijan Republic (ASK); Olive Kigongo, President of the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NCCI); and Ibrahim Jani AbdulGaniyu, Vice President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Also attending the meetings were QC board members Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Jalil Al Abdul Ghani, and Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Emadi.

The meetings focused on strengthening cooperation relations between the Qatar Chamber and these chambers, exploring ways to enhance Qatari private sector ties with counterparts in these countries. The discussions aimed at boosting trade, stimulating mutual investments, and exploring the possibility of establishing joint ventures.

During these meetings, Sheikh Khalifa emphasized the Chamber's eagerness to strengthen cooperative relations with all chambers of commerce in Islamic states. He stressed that this commitment arises from the conviction that concerted efforts are necessary to elevate inter-Islamic trade, which currently falls below our aspirations.