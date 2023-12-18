Dutch, German Pairs Victorious At Queen And King Of The Court Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a gripping finale on Saturday held at the Aspire Zone, the Queen and King of the Court Doha Finals marked the conclusion of the 2023 beach volleyball season. The title of Queens went to Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon, while Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler became the Kings.

The Dutch duo, Stam and Schoon, secured back-to-back victories, adding the Doha title to their Royal Championships triumph in Rotterdam. Facing tough competition from Ishii and Akiko, the Dutch pair's relentless performance earned them the crown. The Japanese duo settled for silver, while Helland-Hansen and Kotnik claimed bronze.

Ehlers and Wickler, after impressing in the semis, with multiple records being broken, brought it home in the final. Against teams consisting of brothers and the Americans Webber and Urrutia, the Germans showed their strength once again. Two sets of brothers have to settle for the other places on the podium, as the Aye brothers take the silver and the Bello brothers the bronze.

Qatar was represented by Mohamed Ihab, who along with South Africa's Saini Gao, made it to the quarter-finals.