‘High Hukku’ Is A Musical Time Machine: King

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Musician King joined hands with Nikita Gandhi to 'High Huku' -- a modern reimagining of a beloved 90s song -- and he called the track a musical time machine.

Reflecting on the song, King said:“'High Hukku' is a musical time machine, bridging the nostalgia of the 90s with the energy of today's beats. It's a journey through time, and I'm thrilled to rewrite few portions, while retaining its original vibrant tune and give a new experience to music lovers.”

King, the multifaceted talent, not only graces the track with vocals but also serves as the lyricist and music composer. The music producer is Aditya Dev.

Nikhita added,“Collaborating on 'High Hukku' has been a great personal musical joyride. As a kid, I used to like this song and would hear it on repeat.”

“The new version is groovy with fresh beats in the track while keeping the lyrical essence of the song same. Wish High Hukky dominates the year end party charts.”

