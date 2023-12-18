Cote D'ivoire President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire H E Alassane Ouattara has received the credentials of H E Mubarak bin Hussein Mohammed Al Saeedan Al Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, and His Highness' wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and the Government and people of Cote d'Ivoire continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire entrusted the Ambassador to convey his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness and the State of Qatar further progress and development.