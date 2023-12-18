Qatar Airways Presents New Collaboration With Renowned Qatari Chef, Noof Al Marri

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is thrilled to announce a momentous collaboration with renowned Qatari Chef, Noof al Marri (pictured), who will bring her exceptional talent and passion for Qatari cuisine to the airline's Business Class.

Chef Noof al Marri joins the airline as the latest Qatari chef and will introduce a new era of Qatari culinary excellence in the sky. Chef Noof al Marri is celebrated for her innovative Qatari fusion concept, which are brought to life at the Desert Rose café in the National Museum of Qatar.



Known for her expertise in local cuisine, and her dedication to furthering Qatari culinary heritage, Chef Noof is the ideal industry leader to join forces with Qatar Airways to deliver an unparalleled and premium dining experience. She has also garnered recognition on the international stage, having participated in various food shows in China, Germany, India, and Turkiye.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Eng Badr Mohammed Al Meer said:“We are excited to welcome Chef Noof al Marri as our latest Qatari chef, as her exceptional talent and deep understanding of Qatari cuisine will enhance the already exceptional dining experience we offer to our premium passengers.

“We are always looking for ways to ensure our passengers feel at home when they travel with us, and collaborating with Chef Noof will further elevate the level of luxury and authenticity we provide onboard.”

Expressing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, Chef Noof al Marri emphasised,“I am thrilled to partner with Qatar Airways and contribute to elevating the culinary experience for their sophisticated passengers. The openness of Qatari society has allowed me to take my creations and skills to international platforms, and I am eager to bring a taste of Qatar to travellers from around the world.”

Chef Noof al Marri's passion for her craft and dedication to promoting Qatari cuisine align seamlessly with Qatar Airways' commitment to delivering a truly unique and world-class travel experience. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the airline as it continues to set new standards in luxury, comfort, and hospitality for its passengers, as well as reinforcing its award-winning onboard dining experience.

The collaboration between Qatar Airways and Chef Noof al Marri represents a harmonious blend of tradition, innovation, and culinary excellence that will undoubtedly captivate and delight passengers travelling in Business Class.