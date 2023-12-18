Amir Congratulates Qatari People, Residents On National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his sincere congratulations to the Qatari people and residents on the occasion of National Day.

His Highness, in a post on his official X account today, offered his greetings and congratulations to the people and residents of Qatar on the occasion of the national day, expressing his hope for further progress and prosperity for them.



Google celebrates Qatar National Day with special Doodle

Geminids meteor shower wows 4,000 skygazers in Qatar; over thousand shooting stars seen

'Palestine Duty' campaign speeds up Gaza relief fundraising New strategy eyes more educational streams

Read Also