Amir Congratulates Qatari People, Residents On National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his sincere congratulations to the Qatari people and residents on the occasion of National Day.
His Highness, in a post on his official X account today, offered his greetings and congratulations to the people and residents of Qatar on the occasion of the national day, expressing his hope for further progress and prosperity for them.
Read Also
Google celebrates Qatar National Day with special Doodle Geminids meteor shower wows 4,000 skygazers in Qatar; over thousand shooting stars seen 'Palestine Duty' campaign speeds up Gaza relief fundraising New strategy eyes more educational streams
MENAFN18122023000063011010ID1107616107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.