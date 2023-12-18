New Guinness World Record Achieved At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A new world record has been set at Expo 2023 Doha.

The words, "Qatar's finest" in Arabic, was formed using 35,000 plastic bottles at the Expo site as it scored a Guinness World Record for depicting the largest sentence made out of plastic bottles.



The new feat was bagged by Expo 2023 Doha and Mazzraty Company, the official Sustainable Food Partner of the Expo.

It also gave a short glimpse of the accomplishment on its social media platforms.

"Mazzraty Qatar, you are the Guinness World Record's title holder for the largest plastic bottle sentence. Congratulations!," said a representative from the awarding body.

This marks the latest addition to the world records bagged at Expo 2023 Doha.

Previous records include the Expo 2023 building being named the 'Largest Green Roof ' in the world, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) pavilion for crafting the longest independent concrete structure using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology.