Russia declares enormous caviar excess

(MENAFN) Russia's red caviar production has surged to its highest level in more than a decade, reaching 22,288 tons between January and October this year, according to the All-Russian Association of Fishery Producers. This remarkable output, the highest since 2010, represents a significant increase of 2.6 times compared to the same period in the previous year. The boost in red caviar production is attributed to a successful salmon fishing season in the Far East, with Russian fishermen hauling in approximately 609,000 tons of Pacific salmon.



In a Telegram post, the association's president, German Zverev, expressed optimism about the positive trend in red caviar production, foreseeing a potential year-end output exceeding 25,000 tons. This substantial increase comes as annual consumption of red caviar has averaged between 15,000 and 20,000 tons over the past five years.



Red caviar holds cultural significance in Russia and is especially popular as a festive delicacy during the Christmas and New Year holiday season. The caviar is sourced from both wild fish and farmed salmon, contributing to its availability and widespread consumption.



While Russia traditionally supplies red caviar to international markets, recent geopolitical developments have impacted exports. The conflict in Ukraine, which began in 2022, and subsequent trade restrictions imposed by the European Union and the United States have led to a significant decline in exports. The Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) reported a 46 percent drop in international sales of red caviar between January and October 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.



The surplus in red caviar production poses challenges for Russia as it navigates shifting global trade dynamics and seeks new avenues for export growth. The evolving landscape underscores the delicate balance between domestic demand, international trade relations, and the economic sustainability of Russia's thriving caviar industry.





