Africa's Top 25 Best Places To Work Revealed For 2023

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 25 most performing employers in Africa for 2023. The program recently compiled its annual list based on the assessment of over 500 organizations operating across the continent. Findings from this year indicated that the top performing organizations in Africa continued to invest in creating a highly-engaged workforce, with an average engagement score of 80%,1 point lower compared to last year average and 16 points higher compared with the continent average of 64% engagement score. Additionally, the increased number of participating companies in Africa demonstrates the commitment of organizations in Africa to prioritize employee satisfaction and well-being.



Topping this year's ranking was Novo Nordisk, a global pharmaceutical company followed by AstraZeneca, a leading biopharmaceutical company operating across a number of countries in Africa. Les Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès, a leading company in bottled water secured the third position. To be considered, companies must be identified as an outstanding employer at least in one of the countries across the continent.



The ranking was determined based on feedback from employees gathered through anonymous surveys along with an HR assessment evaluating the people management practices against the best workplace standards. The top 25 list includes:





Novo NordiskAstraZenecaLes Eaux Minérales d'OulmèsAllianz TradeBSHKonecta GroupAltenMoneyGramMass AnalyticsLundbeckSchneider ElectricArmatisCMS CompanyeHealth AfricaBekoFadercoSociete Generale Africa Technologies & ServicesKepler TechnologiesMadaefBritish American TabaccoCiplaEcobankParatusKiteaGlobal ENR"This year's best employers in Africa outperformed the market in couple of HR performance pillars that highlighted their strong purpose-driven culture and execution capability. These companies succeeded in being responsive and agile, maintaining high levels of employee engagement, and fostering a culture where employees stay and become brand advocates."Every year, the program partners with many organizations in Africa, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.