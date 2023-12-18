China's energy sector sees continues rise in coal, crude oil, natural gas production

(MENAFN) China continues to witness steady expansion in its energy sector as official data from the National Statistics Authority reveals positive trends in coal, crude oil, and natural gas production during November. According to reports by the Xinhua agency, Chinese mines have contributed significantly to this growth, producing a total of 4.24 billion tons of coal between January and November, marking a 2.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



In the realm of crude oil, China's production exhibited a robust growth of 1.8 percent on an annual basis during the mentioned eleven-month period, reaching a total of 191.25 million tons. Simultaneously, crude oil imports experienced a notable surge, escalating by 12.1 percent and reaching a substantial volume of 515.65 million tons.



Natural gas, another crucial component of China's energy landscape, witnessed a commendable uptick in production, registering a 6 percent increase during the January to November timeframe. The total production of natural gas reached 209.6 billion cubic meters, showcasing the nation's commitment to meeting its energy needs through diversified sources. Furthermore, the import of natural gas also expanded, growing by 8.5 percent to attain a volume of 107.4 million cubic meters.



This data underscores China's resilience and sustained efforts in fortifying its energy production capabilities, aligning with the nation's commitment to secure a stable and diversified energy supply. The positive trajectory in coal, crude oil, and natural gas production reflects the nation's proactive approach to meeting the energy demands of its growing economy while maintaining a balance between domestic production and international imports.

