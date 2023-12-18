(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Major Painting by Renowned Russian Artist Kasimir Malevich to Be Unveiled by Museums around the World



NEW YORK, Dec 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Eminence Rise Media continues to be at the forefront of promoting artistic excellence and is thrilled to announce the upcoming bid for the very first time by museums around the world to display this major piece of art by Kasimir Malevich in their prestigious exhibition displays. Born in Kiev, to an ethnic Polish family, Kasimir Malevich (1879-1935), was a Russian avant-garde artist and art theorist, whose pioneering work and writing influenced the development of abstract art in the 20th century.

This painting was part of the Soviet sale of art, that was nationalized after the Bolshevik Revolution in the 1920's. Later, in the early 1990's, the Soviet Government sold this piece of art to a western collector.

According to the certification by Patricia Railing, an art historian specializing in the Russian Avant-Garde, after careful examination of this painting based on art historical analysis, technical analysis of pigments & canvas, documentation, and other information available, she believes this work is by Kasimir Malevich and will be included in the inventory of works by K. Malevich and as a supplement to his catalog raisonné by Andréi Nakov.

Kasimir Malevich worked in a variety of styles, but he is mostly known for his contribution to the formation of a true Russian avant-garde post-World War I through his own unique philosophy of perception and painting, which he termed Suprematism. His concept of Suprematism sought to develop a form of expression that moved as far as possible from the world of natural forms and subject matter to access "the supremacy of pure feeling" and spirituality.

His recognition began in the 1970s. Since then, numerous retrospectives around the world have established Kasimir Malevich as one of the masters of abstract art and his paintings are preserved in the greatest museums in the world. In 2016, Kasimir Malevich's Suprematist Composition sold for $85.8 million at Christie's Auction House, breaking the record for a work of Russian Art.

