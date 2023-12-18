Have Markets Reached A Peak? Probably Not Yet

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Fed expectedly kept the key rate at the highest level in 22 years in the 5.25%-5.50% range but kicked off a powerful rally in equities and dollar sell-off with a dramatic change in rhetoric. Despite the tight monetary conditions, it gave key indices fuel for a rally. The Dow Jones hit an all-time high above 37200, while Nasdaq100 futures were only 0.5 per cent off their peak set just over two years ago as of Thursday morning.
